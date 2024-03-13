Election 2024: NDC Volta appoints Dr Agumenu Director of Special Duties

Accra, March 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has appointed Dr. Donald Agumenu as Director of Special Duties ahead of this year’s General Election.

Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of NDC said Dr. Agumenu’s nomination and subsequent approval was considered at the Functional Executive Committee meeting held on 25th February 2024.

“It is a great pleasure to inform you Dr. Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu about your appointment as the Director of Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress, Regional Secretariat,” the letter stated.

The Regional Secretary said the Party was expecting the former Special Aide to late President Jerry John Rawlings to “use your rich experience to help strengthen the Directorate for the Party to win the 2024 General Election.”

Dr. Agumenu said he viewed the appointment as one that carried a special burden of helping to achieve the “Ghana We Want for socio-economic development and meaningful livelihoods for our people”.

Ghana goes to the polls later this year to elect parliamentarians and a new president for the next four years.

The electoral dynamics demand all political parties to maintain a good showing nationwide, especially in their traditional strongholds, Volta for the NDC, and Ashanti for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

GNA

