Principal appeals for additional classroom and hostel facilities

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, March 13, GNA – Mrs. Victoria Amoah, the Principal of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Sunyani, has appealed to the public to assist the school to acquire additional classroom and hostel facilities to accommodate the growing student population.

She stated that the construction of a 432-capacity hostel facility yet to be commissioned in the college could not fully address the accommodation challenges faced by the college.

The college with a current population of over 2,000 students also faced transportation challenge because all the college vehicles were outdated, and were not roadworthy, hindering students from attending clinical elsewhere as well as bad road networks in the College, she added.

Mrs Amoah made the appealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a courtesy visit by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to the college to present a cheque of GH¢4,116.00 to support the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the College in Sunyani.

The donation was in response to a request made by the SRC during an educational tour led by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, last year on tariffs and the usage of utilities organized by the PURC.

Mrs Amoah expressed her appreciation for the educational programme initiated by the PURC that was gradually improving and changing the students in becoming responsible in their usage of utilities.

She said the college continues to face high electricity bills ranging from GH¢24,000 to GH¢48,000 monthly due to the misuse of electricity by the students.

Mr David Ohene Appiah, the SRC President mentioned that they were working closely with the college’s security personnel to check classrooms and hostels to ensure that electrical appliances that were not of used would be put off on time to save power.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

