My industrialisation policy will create 10,000 jobs for the youth – Nana Bediako

Goaso, (A/R), March 13, GNA – Nana Kwame Bediako, the Founder of New Force, an emerging political movement, says the movement’s ‘16 revolutionalised industrialisation policy’ would create 10,000 jobs for unemployed youth in the country.

Under the policy, he said his government would set up factories and plants in all the 16 regions to process and add value to available raw materials for domestic use and export.

Nana Bediako, advised the youth to be discerning enough and not allow politicians and political parties to buy their conscience with money for votes in the Election 2024.

He was addressing hundreds of youth groups, traders and market women, commercial drivers, and people with forms of disabilities at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, as part of his day’s visit to the region.

Nana Bediako said political parties remained the woes of the nation’s economic progress, and bane of holistic national development, despite the rich natural resources available for effective nation building.

“In fact, my vision for the nation is to build the next generation of business entrepreneurs capable and ready to transform Ghana” a stated.

Responding to a question on his vision for people with forms of disabilities Nana Bediako said his government would establish a national disability fund that would pool resources to support not only the disabled in society, but all vulnerable young people.

He said the New Force Movement needed the support of the youth which formed the chunk of the nation’s population to win the Elections 2024, saying “I am a youth myself and I really appreciate and understand your situation now.”

Nana Bediako said the high unemployment rate in the country was an indication that the government had failed the youth and had nothing new to offer, regretting that about 74.9 per cent of the youth remained unemployed and wallowing in poverty.

