Easter Message: Dr Bawumia urges Christians to appreciate Jesus’ sacrifices to humanity  

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, March 29, GNA–Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, on the occasion of Easter, has entreated Ghanaians to unite, reflect and appreciate the sacrifices of Jesus Christ to humanity.

“Let’s draw inspiration from the timeless blessings of Easter. Let’s reflect on the significance of the sacrifice of his death and reconciliation as we navigate the complexities of our political landscape,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President made these remarks when he joined the Trinity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church at Kwashieman during the Good Friday Service.

Easter marks a momentous event on the Christian calendar and is very significant in the Christian faith.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a pivotal moment in human history that symbolises hope, redemption, and the triumph of life over darkness and the promise of a new beginning.

Vice President Bawumia urged Ghanaians to appreciate the mercy, love and selflessness of Jesus Christ and underscored the need for the citizens to embrace the example of Jesus by serving the nation with integrity, compassion and humility.

“Today marks the beginning of a momentous event on the Christian calendar, Easter.

This occasion brings to us a time to unite, reflect, and appreciate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and the values he embodies. That of mercy, love, and selflessness,” he stated.

In the spirit of Easter, Dr Bawumia admonished Ghanaians to reject the politics of division and antagonism and foster dialogue, prioritise peace and unity in all their endeavours.

In the sermon, Reverend Kofi Manukure Akyeampong, Kwashieman District Minister of Trinity Congregation of Presbyterian Church, preaching on the theme “Christ; Our Example of Suffering”, said Jesus Christ humbled himself during suffering.

Reverend Manukure, therefore, entreated Christians to submit themselves in every situation with selfless attitudes.

He said Jesus Christ was honest and obedient to the point of death and urged believers to emulate him and submit themselves to God’s will and purpose during suffering and adversities.

“Jesus Christ was faithful in times of trouble, likewise we should be faithful in all circumstances. Jesus’ ultimate suffering is his love for humanity,” he added.

More than two million Christians all over the world are celebrating Easter, which marks the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity by dying on the cross to save humanity from sin.

The Vice President was accompanied by Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister of Public Enterprise; Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of the Vice President; Mr Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Designate and some members of his 2024 Election Campaign Team.

