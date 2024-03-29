Easter Holiday: Travelers stranded at Accra STC Tudu terminal 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, March 29, GNA – The Intercity STC Terminal in Tudu, Accra, was on Good Friday flooded by travellers with no buses to convey them to their destinations.

Some of the passengers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they were travelling to Ho, Aflo in the Volta Region and some parts of the Oti region and had waited for about four hours without a bus.

Ms Helen Adjo, a passenger travelling to Aflo, said she got to the lorry terminal as early as 0700 hours and was still in the queue as of 1030 hours.

Madam Stella Ashinyo, a regular patron of the terminal, also arrived at 0700 hours and was told that the bus to the Oti region would arrive at 1400 hours.

She said buses had always been available on normal days, attributing the situation to the Easter celebration.

At the Koforidua terminal, near Tema station in Accra, though buses were available, drivers were struggling to get full loads.

Mr. Joshua Ntim, a driver, said he had been loading his vehicle since 0700 hours and still waiting at about 1100 hours.

He told the GNA that many people had travelled the previous days for the celebration.

The Metro Mass Transit (MMT) buses and the Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit terminals in Accra were empty, the GNA gathered that such buses do not operate on holidays.

Last week, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) launched this year’s Easter Road Safety campaign, urging drivers to reduce speed, respect speed limits and stay alive.

Mr Felix Owusu, Greater Accra Regional Planning Manager of the NRSA, advised drivers not to take advantage of the number of travellers waiting at the various terminals, adding that such acts could cause crashes and fatalities.

