Dreams FC set new milestone after reaching knockout stage of Confederations Cup 

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 4, GNA – Dreams FC became the first Ghanaian club to reach the knockout stage of the CAF Confederations Cup since Kumasi Asante Kotoko achieved that feat in 2004.

Dreams FC, despite losing 2-1 in their last group encounter against Nigeria’s Rivers United, the reigning Ghanaian FA Cup champions, advanced to the next round of the competition.

The one all draw encounter between Club Africain and AC Libito ensured Dreams progressed as group winners, having accumulated 12 points from six matches.

Dreams made a dream start in their encounter against Rivers United after Abdul Aziz Issah put them in the lead at halftime.

But the Nigerian side staged an impressive comeback to secure all three points after goals from Echeta Ugonna and Godswill.

Dreams finished the game with 10 men after Seth Agyemang was sent off in the 81st minute, nonetheless the “Still Believe” side secured qualification to the next round.

The Dawu-based side would now turn attention to the league as they set to face Nsoatreman FC on matchday 20 of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

