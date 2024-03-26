NDC parliamentary candidate supports Boete Timber Market fire victims

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), March 26, GNA – Mr Samuel Aboagye, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, has donated GH¢ 25,000.00 to fire victims of the Boate Timber Market in Obuasi.

The donation comes on the back of a recent fire, which swept through the market, destroying the wares of occupants of the market running into thousands of cedis.

Mr Aboagye who was in the company of the leadership of the party, expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the victims and assured them of moving them to the new timber market if the current administration failed to do that by 2025.

“The Assembly must quicken the process to relocate the Timber market. This must be done to cushion the operators and traders here.

“If they fail to do this, an NDC government in future will make it a point to relocate them immediately.”

To add value to the byproducts of their operations, the Parliamentary Candidate also promised to establish a factory to process sawdust into charcoal and plywood as a way of creating more jobs at the Timber Market.

He said the donation was to ease their plight as they counted their losses and also took steps to bounce back in business.

Mr Aboagye admonished the fire victims to look into the future with hope, urging them not to allow the disaster to discourage them from picking up the pieces and getting back to their feet.

Mr. William Kofi Adzowu, the Constituency Secretary, said the party was concerned about the devastating nature of the fire which had affected their livelihoods.

“Our Parliamentary candidate has been left worried about the situation. He extends his warm wishes to you and believes that you will be able to pick yourself up from this disaster,” he said.

Mr. Adzowu urged the Government to adequately resource the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other allied organisations to ensure swift and effective response to such emergencies.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the affected traders, Mr. Eric Asamoah, Chairman of the Boete Timber Market Association, commended the Parliamentary Candidate for the gesture, saying that, it would go a long way to bring relief to the affected people.

GNA

