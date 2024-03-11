Departure of Cyprus ship loaded with Gaza aid delayed

Athens, Mar. 11, (dpa/GNA) – The departure of the Open Arms rescue ship of the eponymous Spanish aid organization loaded with humanitarian supplies for Gaza has been delayed, according to a report on Sunday evening.

The vessel appears unlikely to leave the Cypriot port of Larnaca until Monday morning due to “technical issues,” Cypriot radio (RIK) reported.

The 37-metre-long converted tugboat, carrying around 200 tons of drinking water, medicines and food, was initially due to depart by Sunday evening at the latest, the island’s government said earlier.

This is a test run along the route of a planned maritime aid corridor announced by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis on Friday.

On Sunday von der Leyen stressed the importance of the corridor while saying that Israel needs to do more to protect Gazans.

Israel is only fulfilling its duty to care for the people to a “limited extent” and must do more to look after civilian life, said von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, on the German public broadcaster ZDF’s nightly news show.

Given the situation in Gaza, the sea corridor is absolutely necessary “because we are currently experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe,” she said. The sea operation has been agreed to with Israel, she added.

“The decisive factor is that the Israelis can inspect the goods on the Cypriot side and carry out the security check.” After that the ship can head to Gaza.

Asked about more land access for aid supplies, von der Leyen said this was also being “intensively discussed” with Israel. “Everyone is called upon to help.”

Von der Leyen had previously inspected the facilities at the Cyprus port, which the EU island republic has made available for aid deliveries from various countries and organizations.

Larnaca is around 400 kilometres away from the Gaza Strip and the voyage carries risks, including strong winds that often blow in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Open Arms will pull a platform behind it loaded with the bulk of the relief supplies, according to Cypriot media.

Cyprus will be responsible for the vessel until it leaves Cypriot territorial waters. “After that, the ship will be monitored by satellites and radars of other actors,” a government spokesperson told dpa.

It was initially unclear where exactly the ship would land and how the aid would reach the people. Only a small fishing harbour is available for unloading, but it is not deep enough for cargo ships.

The US military wants to set up a temporary harbour together with international partners, but says it will take two months to build.

The humanitarian situation of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip has been worsening dramatically for weeks, with a critical shortage of basic necessities.

The Gaza war was triggered by a massacre carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7.

More than 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side and some 240 were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive.

According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the start of the war.

