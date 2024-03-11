Address systemic barriers against women’s participation in STEM – Vice-Chancellor  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), March 11, GNA – Professor Elias N. K. Sowley, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU), has called for concerted efforts to address the systemic barriers and biases that impede the participation and advancement of women and girls in STEM and TVET.

He acknowledged the pivotal role women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) played in shaping the future of the global economy.

He, however, said to achieve women’s active participation in that field there must be adequate investment in education and training and addressing the gender stereotypes in the sector.

Prof. Sowley said this in Wa at the weekend in a keynote address read on his behalf by Mr Vitus Songotuah, the Registrar of DHLTU, on the theme: “Empowering Minds, Transforming Futures: Harnessing Gender Mainstreaming in STEM-TVET for Economic Development.”

The event was organised by the Gender and Diversity Centre (GADC) of DHLTU to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

He explained that empowering women and girls in STEM /TVET was not just about achieving numerical parity, but by creating an enabling environment and equal opportunity for all to pursue their passion in STEM/TVET irrespective of one’s gender.

“Today we affirm our commitment to gender mainstreaming in STEM/TVET not merely as a matter of social justice but as a strategic imperative for sustainable economic development.

When we harness the talents, creativity and innovation of individuals regardless of gender, we will unlock a world of untapped potential that fuels progress, drives innovation and fosters inclusive prosperity,” Prof. Sowley observed.

He explained that though there had been a remarkable shift in the STEM/TVET field with women breaking the barriers and making strides in the men-dominated domain, persistent gender disparity hindered the full realisation of women’s potential.

Prof. Hamidatu S. Darimani, the Director of GADC, recognised the critical role women played in driving positive change in society and said the DHLTU prides itself on the lived reality of diversity, equality and inclusion through the establishment of the GADC.

She indicated that the event was to celebrate the achievements of women among the university’s staff and students and to acknowledge the obstacles they had overcome to impact society.

She said it was also to recommit to creating a university environment where every person was valued, supported and empowered to succeed irrespective of one’s gender identity.

Prof. Darimani advocated a future where gender equality would be a lived reality for all and encouraged girls to “dream big” and pursue their passion in STEM/TVET at the DHLTU.

Dr Grace Alenoma, Head of Department, Sociology and Social Works at the SDD-UBIDS, who spoke on the theme for the IWD: “Inspire Inclusion”, reiterated the need to include women in every aspect of life such as governance and decision-making.

She said it was because women played crucial roles in the development of the family and society.

Dr Alenoma stated that the success of women in leadership in Ghana and beyond justified the need for persistent advocacy for gender equality and the inclusion of women in leadership roles.

The event also witnessed the launch of the DHLTU branch of the Women in Technical Education and Development (WITED).

Dr. Patricia Darko of the Kumasi Technical University, the National President of WITED, swore in the members of the WITED DHLTU branch with a call on them to advocate women and girls’ participation in technical education and development.

