Civil Society Coalition for African Continental Free Trade Area inaugurated

Accra, March 26, GNA – The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Monday inaugurated the Civil Society Coalition for African Continental Free Trade Area (CSCAfCFTA) in Accra.

The programme, which drew dignitaries from the AfCFTA Secretariat, ECOWAS, the African Union, intergovernmental agencies, trade and business organizations,

Ministries, Departments, Civil Society Organizations, Diplomatic Corps, private sector entrepreneurs, media, diaspora, and youth, aims to boost intra-Africa trade and unleash the potential for socioeconomic transformation.

The CEO and Founder of CSCAfCFTA Dr. Emmanuel V. Brown said in a statement that it had been in discussions with representatives from several African countries since 2023 on ways to promote the AfCFTA concept in those nations.

He said the formal inauguration marked the conclusion of actions that began with the idea development stage and included engagements with AfCFTA officials, government leaders, and international entities, including strategic collaboration with civil society groups to ensure that Africans benefited from the concept.

The statement urged the public to support the call for businesses to use AfCFTA to boost intra-Africa trade and secure long-term growth with less dependency on foreign handouts on the African continent.

GNA

