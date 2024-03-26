Students appeal to stakeholders to heed striking teachers’ plea

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Mar 25, GNA – Students in the Kadjebi District led by their School Prefects (SP) have appealed to the government to heed the plea of the striking teachers for them to return to the school.

They made the appeal when the GNA visited some schools in Kadjebi township to assess the effect of the industrial action.

Form three and two students were present in school and doing their own studies, when the GNA visited them.

At Kadjebi E.P Central JHS, the SP, Master Ekpai Mawuena told GNA that the strike embarked on by their teachers on Wednesdays, March 20 would affect their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) result as they were left to learn on their own without supervision by their teachers.

He appealed to the government to agree to the demands of the teachers to return to the classrooms.

Master Izato Kwesi, SP of Kadjebi R.C JHS told the GNA, “the strike is affecting students, especially the Form Threes that are going to write their BECE examination soon”.

He urged the stakeholders to come back to the negotiating table for an amicable settlement of the issue.

At Kadjebi D/A “A” JHS, Master Nudzro Maxwell, the SP assisted by Miss Precious Gbatey, the Girls Prefect, told GNA that “this strike is indeed, affecting us a lot because most of the Form

threes normally don’t learn in the house, so if the teachers are absent, then it means we are failing the examination”.

He said, “we beg the parties to listen to the teachers’ issues for us to have meaningful studies.”

Three Teacher Unions, comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concern Teachers-Ghana (CCT-Gh) on Wednesday, March 20 2024 declared indefinite industrial action over delay with negotiation of the Collective Agreement, Scheme of Service, Condition of Service, and Laptop, among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

