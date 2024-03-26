Churches must go into agriculture to support economy – Apostle Dr Agbelenyoh

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom-Otiakrom (E/R), March 26, GNA – Apostle Dr. Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyoh, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Theocracy World Congregation has called on churches to venture into farming to produce more food for consumption and export to support the economy.

He urged church leaders to take a cue from Genesis 1;28 and make a move in mobilizing their members to take advantage of the arable land in the country and go into agriculture for a sustainable livelihood, especially among the youth.

Apostle Dr. Agbelenyoh made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Congregation had ended their Annual Feast Passover Festival at Shallom-Otiakrom near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Quoting Genesis 1:28, he said after God had created humans, he blessed them and said to them “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

Apostle Dr. Agbelenyoh said the congregation had established about 120 hectares of oil palm plantation at Dunkwa-on-Offin to provide job opportunities to some of the members.

He said education has been his prime concern and for that matter constructed a school block, which ranged from kindergarten to senior high school at Shallom-Otiakrom while over two hundred persons had gone through training under him and qualified to become pastors and deacons.

“Apart from all that I have stated my outfit has established hospital complex with laboratory, dispensary, maternity wards, female and male wards, and providing other medical services for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyoh said the church has put in place plans to continue in its developmental projects in the communities to improve the living standard of the citizenry.

