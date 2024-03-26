Security agencies urged to operate within their Constitutional mandate

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March 26, GNA – Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has expressed the need for members of the security agencies to operate according to their Constitutional mandate to safeguard the rights of all citizens.

He said: “The rights and obligations of both civilians and military or security agencies to the state are guaranteed under Chapters five and six, especially Article 41 of the Constitution, and as such must be respected by all.”

Alhaji Mohammed made the call while delivering a lecture during the orientation of newly commissioned officers of the Northern Command at the Kamina Baracks, 6 Infantry Battalion in Tamale.

His topic was: “The Role of NCCE”, and it was to sensitise and equip the newly commissioned officers on the role of the NCCE as a state institution created under the Constitution.

Alhaji Mohammed took the officers through some aspects of the 1992 Constitution, especially the role and mandate of NCCE as captured under Chapter 19 of the Constitution.

In their contributions, the officers were highly interested in knowing more about the provisions of the Constitution that addressed citizens’ rights and responsibilities to the state.

They were happy about the lessons learnt during the lecture and gave the assurance of more collaboration with the NCCE to ensure full understanding of the 1992 Constitution, especially the aspects that related to the rights and obligations of both civilians and security agencies.

