Catholics in Ho commemorate Good Friday with procession 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Bankoe (V/R), March 29, GNA-Parishioners of St. James and Sacred Heart Cathedral in Ho have commemorated this year’s Good Friday with a procession through some principal streets of the town.

The procession stopped at 14 Stations before converging at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at Bankoe for prayers.

Reverend Fr. Isaac Benuyenah, the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Cathedral, addressing parishioners, said their procession was the best sacrifice they could make for their sins.

He charged them to persevere to the end.

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah, who is also the Cathedral Administrator, also asked the parishioners to willingly give to the needy as it was a good sacrifice with a lot of rewards.

Good Friday is marked by Christians to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on the cavalry.

Also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday, the festival is preceded by Maundy Thursday and followed by Holy Saturday.

