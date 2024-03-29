C/R CNC climaxes Ghana Month with fair 

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, March 29, GNA – The Central Region branch of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) has climaxed this year’s Ghana Month with a colourful and captivating exhibition fair.

The fair aimed at promoting Ghana-made products, also helped create awareness of the culture and heritage of Ghana to the public for them to appreciate and hold on to their rich heritage.

It was also to help bond and foster connections between industry players for future collaborations.

The exhibitors, selected across the Region, displayed beautiful ornaments, food, fabric and others made in Ghana.

They include beaded bags, pieces of jewellery, African prints, kente cloths, local dishes, drinks and beverages.

As part of efforts to create awareness of Ghana Month, the Centre undertook activities such as public education, media engagements, and playing of Ghanaian games to remind themselves of the significance of the country’s culture.

At the opening of the regional fair to climax the Month, Mr Ebenezer Nti, Regional Director of the CNC said there was a need to uphold the cultural morals and values for unborn generations.

“Our culture and heritage demonstrate and describe who we are as Ghanaians, so all must join hands to protect our cultural heritage,” he noted.

The CNC, Mr Nti assured, was committed as mandated by the law, to protecting the Country’s image and reputation by educating the public on the importance of preserving its heritage and using made in Ghana products.

“Culture is a way of life of the people, therefore if we fail to learn and practice our culture, then we have lost the heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers,” he said.

Mr Nti further advised parents and guardians to instil in their children the Ghanaian culture and morals so they to be proud of their country and pass the same to future generations.

“Our culture binds the country together as one people and a nation, therefore anything done to sabotage that would affect development hugely,” Mr Nti observed.

Nana Obiri Aduama, Nkosohen of Oguaa Traditional Area, who chaired the function applauded the Centre for their continuous commitment to upholding the moral values of the country.

He called for the consumption of Ghana-made goods and products to help position the Region well and boost the local economy of the country.

Nana Aduama who is the General Manager of Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast, advised the youth to stop wearing only foreign clothes and bring back African wear to help the local fabrics industry thrive and enter the international market.

The National Commission on Culture had instituted the Month of March as Ghana Month with a focus on protecting the indigenous culture and heritage of the country.

