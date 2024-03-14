Boameman Ghana Foundation inaugurates, launches life-changing initiatives to support needy

Accra, March 14, GNA – Boameman Ghana Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has been inaugurated with the aim of empowering the less-privileged in pursuit of giving them a brighter and more sustainable future.

Founded by Peace Ambassador Mr. Clemence Gyato, “Boameman,” which translates in English as “Help Your Country,” as part of its mission statement, seeks to fund education for the needy, provide basic social amenities to deprived communities, and also donate items to various orphanages, among others.

The foundation also seeks to address pressing issues facing remote communities and marginalised groups by bridging social gaps while promoting peace in these areas.

Speaking during the launch event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, expressed his delight at the response of individuals, corporate entities, and other like-minded organisations to join hands with the Foundation for the betterment of underserved communities across the country.

“The whole concept of “rekindling kindness” in the hearts and minds of citizens through giving items that may be new or semi-used in support of those who do not have is a positive development.

“I fully anticipate that as we monitor, continuously improve, and track our performance, the outcomes of improved independent community development will grow incrementally,” he said.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, prayed for blessings for those who thought of the initiative of helping the needy in society.

“I am particularly glad of this day, especially with the establishment of a foundation that targets orphans, widows, the disabled, and all persons who are in need of support and care.

“Indeed, that is what Allah wants from all of us. As we show compassion and mercy to our fellows in reciprocity, Allah will also show us mercy.

“Whoever supports an initiative on behalf of the righteousness of Allah, then Allah will also be in support of them,” said the National Chief Imam, who is also a board member of the foundation.

Madam Georgina Theodora Wood, former Chief Justice and Special Guest of Honour for the Inauguration, was optimistic that the foundation would fulfil its mission of changing the lives of the needy.

“The vision of the Boameman Foundation is truly inspiring as it envisages empowering communities, schools, and the less privileged, and I believe this vision is rooted in the belief that collective action can pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

“I wholeheartedly support this initiative, and I am excited about the concept of collecting used items and refurbishing them to make them available for people who need them.

“By giving back, we invest in growth and prosperity, ensuring a brighter future for all. Thus, giving to your neighbour strengthens your own house, as a Ghanaian proverb suggests,” she said.

The launch of the Boameman Ghana Foundation was graced by Madam Mawuena Tebrarh, Executive Director of the Boameman Ghana Foundation, Board Member Professor Azumah Nelson, Director of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam Comfort Asare, representatives of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps.

