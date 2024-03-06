Biden campaign makes an appeal to Haley supporters

Mar 6 (CNN/GNA) – President Joe Biden made a clear appeal to Nikki Haley’s supporters in the aftermath of her exit from the race, praising her “courage” in standing up to former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign,” Biden said in a statement moments after Haley suspended her campaign.

Biden heralded Haley for her role in her party: “It takes a lot of courage to run for President – that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.”

The Biden campaign is setting out to earn the votes of moderate Republican voters turned off by Trump. Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Wednesday there is a “home” for Haley voters with the Biden team in the moments before Haley ended her candidacy.

Haley voters “agreed with Nikki Haley when she stood up to Trump for the chaos, the division, the extremism that he represents,” Tyler told CNN’s John Berman Wednesday morning. Haley voters, he added, “rejected MAGA extremism” in 2020 and 2022, and “are now rejecting Donald Trump and MAGA extremism moving forward.”

GNA/Credit: CNN

