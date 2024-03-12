Kadjebi outdoors new District Chief Imam 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 12, GNA- Sheikh Sulemana Gomna, a 68-year-old Educationist, has been outdoored as the new Kadjebi District Chief Imam in the Oti Region.

The retired Educationist succeeded Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Salifu-Gundogu, the late District Chief Imam, who died in October 2023.

The new District Chief Imam had his basic school education at Kadjebi and proceeded to Qatar for his Secondary education in Qatar and tertiary at the Qatar Islamic University in Doha.

Before the coronation held at the forecourt of Kadjebi Central Mosque, Alhaji Haruna Danjumah, the Zongo Chief, said the installation event came at the appropriate time as Monday, March 11 marks the beginning of their Ramadan Fasting.

He asked the new Chief Imam to impart the in-depth knowledge he had acquired to the younger generation.

Alhaji Danjumah also advised him to let unity be his hallmark and rally all Islamic clerics in the Zongo communities to work with him.

Alhaji Alsumah Ural-Jamah, the Oti Deputy Regional Chief Imam, said the ceremony should remind them of what happened during the installation of the first successor of their beloved Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

Okyeame Baa Danso, the Okyeame (linguist) to Kadjebi Adontenhene, called for peace in the Muslim communities as they could not develop in a state of anarchy.

Sheikh Sulemana Gomna, the new Chief Imam, in an acceptance speech, thanked everyone for his coronation and appealed for their support to rule well.

He said he was not affiliated with any political party and that his sole aim was to support the development of the Kadjebi District.

Sheikh Gomna, a retired Headmaster of the Kpando Arabic & English Basic School, praised the late Chief Imam Muniru, saying he once secretly told him that his time would come, and truly it had come.

The Kadjebi District Police led by Supt. Gyan-Mante Frempong, the District Commander, provided security during the coronation to ensure peace and order.

GNA

