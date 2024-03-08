ATTF President commends Ghana for a good show

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, March 08, GNA – Mr. Khaled El-Salhy, the President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) says the Accra 2023 African Games competition is the best to be organized in the history of the competition.

He said Ghana provided the best competition as compared to the previous ones adding that “I can say that this African Games is the best game for table tennis. Ghana brought a lot of improvements to the competition.

“The number of countries has increase to 29 members and that is the highest record so far because in Congo Brazzaville it was 24 countries.

Speaking in a press conference, he said through collaborative efforts and strategic investments, ATTF would cultivate a new generation of skillful players capable of competing in Africa and beyond.

“We did not play only quarter or semifinals but round of 72 and you don’t know which team would qualify to the next round.

“I want to congratulate the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and President of Ghana Table Tennis Federation for the efforts to raise the standards of this games, especially in table tennis,” Mr. El Salhy added.

According to El Salhy the standards displayed by the players were also high adding that it shows clearly that Africa table tennis has come of age.

Mr. Wahid Oshodi Enthan – Vice President of the ATTF, thanked Ghana for hosting the African Games, “to be able to take this event on, it requires encouragement, hard work, determination, focus and we must thank the President of Ghana for that”.

He said, the West Africa Table Tennis need to learn from other countries, “we need to learn more about table tennis in other places especially from the North Africans.

He said the North Africans had been able to turn things around developed the game to the highest level hence their dominance.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) said though the team missed out of medals, he was satisfied with their performance.

