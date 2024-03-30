Assemblyman appeals for work to resume on Adaklu Have–Dzakpo road  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Dzakpo (V/R), March 30 GNA – Mr Evans Akpah, the Assemblyman for Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Volta Region, on Good Friday appealed to the Government through the Adaklu District Assembly to ensure the contractor resume work on the Adaklu Have to Adaklu Dzakpo Road.

He noted that portions of the road had become unmotorable after only a little rain in the area.

Mr Akpah told the Ghana News Agency, during his tour of communities in the Electoral Area, that his investigations revealed that the contract for work on the road was signed in 2019.

Delovely Construction Company, the Contractor, begun work in February, 2021, which was supposed to be completed in the middle of last year, he said.

Mr Akpah alleged that the contractor abandoned work due to non- payment of funds and that if nothing was done immediately no vehicle could ply the road.

He said some of officials of an NGO he was travelling with to Dzakpo for official work had to abandon their vehicle in the middle of the journey and walk to the community.

He, therefore, called on the Government to pay the contractor to enable work to resume.

The GNA observed that a vehicle loaded with boards enroute to Dzakpo had gotten stuck in the mud at a section of the road.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

