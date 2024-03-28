Amnesty Ghana launches “Protect the Protests” campaign

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, March 28, GNA – Amnesty International (AI) Ghana, a non-political human right organisation, has launched a campaign to confront unprecedented threat to the right to protest in Ghana.

Speaking at the national dialogue at the official launched of AI Ghana’s “Protect the Protests Campaign, ”Ms Genevieve Partington, Country Director of AI Ghana, said protests had hitherto taken the centre stage of government.

She said, “our quest to campaign for the rights of protestors which is anchored on the provisions in the UDHR Article (20) 1 and (21) (1) (d)of the 1992 constitution, seeks to make sure that people in Ghana and beyond take part in peaceful protests and have their voice heard safely without any form of repercussions.”

Adding that in Ghana a lot of people have been involved in a demonstration, including the police, sometimes the military, disgruntled Ghanaians and even by-standers.

Ms Partington said “Protect the Protest” campaign plans to engage and empower all those stakeholders and this year been an election year, they would envisage several protests and the need for all stakeholders to be prepared for it.

She said, “as a forward-thinking democracy, Ghana has established in the 1992 constitution Article 21 that citizens of Ghana have the right to peaceful assembled.”

Saying, “sometimes authorities may try to suppress peaceful protests through various means such as excessive force, arrests, or intimidation.”

“AI Ghana will ensure legal advocacy as a tool for protesters to know their rights and to challenge any unlawful actions by authorities.”

She said the organisation would continue to bring attention to cases of repression through media campaigns, diplomatic pressure and reports.

She said peaceful protests were sometimes infiltrated by individuals or groups with intentions to incite violence, leading to a loss of credibility for the protest movement.

She said Amnesty would be supporting protest organisers to ensure clear messaging, emphasized the importance of non-violence and set clear guidelines for conduct during protests.

She said, protesters themselves can monitor for suspicious behaviour and report any individuals, inciting violence to organisers or authorities.

She said sometimes mainstream media might ignore peaceful protests, leading to a lack of public awareness or understanding.

She said, “Amnesty believes in the power of the social media activist and they would be encouraged to share real-time updates and videos of protests to ensure that events are documented and that alternatives sources of information are available on protests, so that Ghanaians can get the full perspective.”

In attendance were, Moderator Lawyer Sampson Lardy Anyenini, Professor Maame A. S. Mensa-Bonsu, Dphill Association Professor of Law and Head, Humanities and Social Sciences Ashesi University, Proessessor Vincent Adzahlie Mensah, Former Board Chair, Amnesty International, Ms, Bridget Otoo, Journalist, Metro TV Ghana and Mr. Oliver Barket-Vormawor, Human Rights Activist and Lawyer Merton and Everett.

