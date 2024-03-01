Amedzofe College of Education admits 240 new students 

By Samuel Akumatey

Amedzofe (V/R), March 1, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education at Amedzofe has admitted a total of 240 new students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Women constitute the majority with 52%, and the new students were selected from more than 700 that applied to the institution, which is located within Ghana’s highest human settlement in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Of the total admitted, 93 would pursue a Bachelor in Education in Junior High School Education, 34 signed up for Junior High School French Education, and 79 for Upper Primary Education.

A total of 34 were admitted to pursue a Bachelor in Education in Early Grade Education.

Dr Dickson Tsey, Principal of the College, said the institution continued to grant opportunities to women as part of its gender-inclusive policy, while applicants from less endowed schools, and people with sports talents were also prioritised.

He said Management’s decision to institute a scholarship scheme to support hard-working students, has been approved by the College Academic Board, and hoped it would become “a catalyst” to excellence.

The Principal used the occasion to draw stakeholder attention to numerous challenges facing the College, top of them the undeveloped road networks in and around the high-altitude campus, and also its auditorium, built decades ago to hold 250 people.

Dr Tsey said the student population currently was more than 1000, and thus a befitting auditorium needed to be constructed.

He added that plans and the conceptual designs for the proposed project had been produced and appealed to the GETFund and philanthropist organisations to support its realisation.

The auditorium project is part of a five-year strategic plan for the College, which was launched at the matriculation.

Rev. Dr. Lawson Danku, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, who launched the strategic plan, said it represented “a significant milestone in the journey to achieving excellence in education.”

It would help to realise a holistic approach to teaching and learning in the 21st century.

The new students were asked to consider the opportunity to enroll in “one of the finest colleges of education in the country,” and tap into the tremendous opportunities that would enhance their college experience.

A ten-seater modern toilet facility constructed for the women’s hostel was commissioned after the event, and plans were announced to provide the same for the male section as well.

The E.P. College of Education was established by the Bremen Mission in 1946.

