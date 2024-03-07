Ambassador George Kumi pledged to build NPP office for Sunyani East constituency

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 07, GNA – Mr George Kumi, a former envoy, and an aspirant contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Sunyani East constituency, has promised the constituency an office, if the delegates endorse him.

Due to certain internal challenges, the Sunyani East constituency could not participate in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, but the national leadership of the Party had been able to resolve those challenges and re-scheduled it to Saturday March 11, 2024..

Mr Kumi who was Ghana’s former ambassador to Nigeria under former President John Agyekum Kufuor-led administration is contesting in the primary with Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Thursday, Mr Kumi, appealed to the delegates to vote for him, if the party wished to maintain the parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.

He said his decision to contest the primary was not only to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of the delegates, but also to ensure that NPP was made more attractive to enhance its political fortunes in the December 07, presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Kumi said as one of the strongholds of the Party, the delegates remained strong pillars, and their continuous contributions to the growth and development of the NPP ought to be recognised.

That would inspire the party people in the constituency to seek the supreme interest of the NPP and do more in the electioneering campaign, not only to maintain the “shaky” parliamentary seat, but also widen the vote margin of the presidential polls too, he said.

Besides, “the NPP in the constituency needs a befitting party office of its own and that is one of my priorities, only if the delegates will give me the chance to do so,” Mr Kumi stated.

As a native of Sunyani, the former envoy said the municipality was still lagging in development, therefore his commitment was to facilitate the completion of the construction of the Bono Regional Library, which had been abandoned for decades.

He said with his numerous connections, home and abroad, he would be in the better position to lobby for more development projects, if the delegates endorsed his candidature in the primary, and subsequently rally behind him to win the parliamentary seat.

Mr Kumi said he was hopeful that the NPP delegates would not let him down, as he sought not only the interest of the party, but also holistic development of the Sunyani East Constituency.

