African Games: NDC demands resignation of Sports Minister, LOC over poor preparations  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March. 19, GNA- The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif and the Local Organising Committee of the 13th African Games to step aside following Ghana’s unpreparedness to host the competition.

The NDC accused the government of bringing “the name of Ghana into disrepute after rendering the national economy bankrupt”.

In a statement issued by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, it said the party’s leadership was disappointed with the rate at which participating countries were opting out of the competition.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has just sighted media publications about South Africa’s decision to withdraw its men’s and women’s hockey teams from the ongoing African Games due to the substandard nature of Ghana’s Hockey Pitch.

The other day, Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba had to withdraw from the ongoing cycling competition after his personal bicycle which he was using for the competition broke down shortly after the contest started.”

The statement added that Ghana’s Swimming Team also withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons.

The NDC accused the government for supervising a competition which had yielded nothing but embarrassment and shame for the country.

It described the preparation process as ‘scandalous’ and would be revisited by the next NDC government.

“With immediate effect, and in line with the spirit of probity and accountability that undergird the Constitution of Ghana, the NDC demands the resignation or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports for his gross incompetence which has occasioned this monumental embarrassment to the nation.

The dissolution of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ongoing All

African Games. A forensic audit into the budget and expenditure for the preparation and organization of the games. A televised probe by Parliament into the expenditure and organisation of the games,” it said.

GNA

