TWMA supports Muslim community’s Ramadan fast

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema March 19, GNA – The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has presented some items to the Muslim community in the municipality to support their one-month-long Ramadan fast.

The items included cartons of milo, tea leaves, and milk, among others.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, presenting the items, said the presentation was aimed at promoting a spirit of unity, empathy, and compassion among residents and Muslims.

She said the items that are very essential in encouraging the Muslims not to relent on their efforts during the sacred month, as presented on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She indicated that fasting was very significant as its premise was self-control, sacrifice, humility, compassion, and gratitude.

She expressed the solidarity of the assembly with the Muslim brothers and sisters undertaking the Ramadan fast and prayer, noting that it depicts self-discipline and spiritual growth.

She prayed for strength for them to have a successful fasting period and urged Muslim leaders to inspire discipline and forgiveness in their followers.

She further urged Muslim leaders to advocate for peace and unity ahead of the December general elections, emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence and non-violence in the political process.

Mr Mustapha Abubakar, an imam with the Ahmadiyya Mission who received the items on behalf of the Muslims, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that adhering to the sayings and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is paramount in defining the essence of being a Muslim.

He stated that if Muslims truly follow the path set by the Prophet Muhammad, which borders on safeguarding all creatures from harm by word and deed, there would be no room for violent activities within Islam.

He advised Muslim youth to strictly adhere to the practices of the Prophet Muhammad, as doing so would prevent violence from occurring during their lifetime.

