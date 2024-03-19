Oti Region to benefit from an agro-process industrial zone – Mahama 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 19, GNA- Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbear of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his commitment to modernise agriculture through improved services that would be provided by mechanisation centres in the Oti Region.

He said the initiative would benefit various sectors, create jobs, improve living standards, increase productivity and provide convenience and comfort for citizens.

He said the next NDC government would invest heavily in agriculture and agro-processing, when political power reverted to them.

Mr Mahama was speaking at Dambai in the Oti Region on Monday as part of his two-day “Building the Ghana we want Tour.”

At the engagement with the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, he said the agro-processing factories would be established to help increase yield, income levels of farmers and add value to crops for export to boost revenue generation.

On the 24-hour economy policy, Mr Mahama said the objective behind his proposed initiative was to enable businesses to operate three shifts per day.

“My government will enact new laws to support businesses operating 24/7, including labour laws and tax incentives,” he said.

He said to assist companies, there would be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages and financial assistance available for specific industries including agro-processing and manufacturing.

Security, sanitation, and environmental protection would be critical components of the 24- hour economy, he said.

GNA

