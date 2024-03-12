Benjamin Azamati, Abraham Seaneke hold first training in Accra

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 12, GNA – National 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati and long jumper, Abraham Seaneke have began training at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The two, having gained much experience at the world stage made the final list for the 13th African Games.

Azamati, who would be competing in the 100m and 4X100m events looked poised to snatch medals, whereas Abraham Seaneke, Ghana’s second long jump record holder also showed same level of energy at training.

Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics had earlier stated that the team would make Ghanaians proud.

“All our coaches are ready, Azamati came this morning, and the rest are coming tomorrow and tomorrow next,” he added.

Some other big names who would be representing Ghana were former 200m record holder Joseph Paul Amoah,William Amponsah, James Dadzie, Sarfo Ansah and Alex Amankwah.

Ghana would have a full house of athletes by 13th March 2024.

Athletics is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium from 18th March to 22nd March,2024.

