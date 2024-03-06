67th Independence Day: Educationist advocates continuity in Ghana’s educational policies

By James Amoh Junior/Stephen Asante

Accra, March 05, GNA – Madam Vivian Obuobisa-Darko, Headmistress, Trinity Presby Model School, Adweso-Koforidua, has emphasised the importance of continuity in educational policies for the nation’s future prosperity.

She said Ghana’s education had suffered over the years because there was no continuity in educational policies.

In an interview with the GNA, in Koforidua on the eve of Ghana’s 67th Idependence Day celebrations, she stressed the need for successive governments to continue educational policies initiated by their predecessors.

The euphoric scenes at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital town, barely 24 hours to the climax of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary ignited the enthusiasm for a memorable celebration.

For many of the residents, the occasion presents an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural diversity, history of the people and socio-economic potential of one of Ghana’s most serene urban areas.

The stakes are high given the crucial role of the Region in the attainment of Ghana’s independence in 1957.

Founded in 1875, Koforidua is noted for its tropical forests and cascading waterfalls, tourist attraction sites and beautiful landscape.

Ahead of the anniversary celebration, the town is adorned with the nation’s red, gold and green flags with black star on the gold at every visible corner, billowing the bustling streets proudly.

Madam Obuobisa-Darko said a consistent and coherent educational framework was essential for fostering long-term development and ensuring Ghana’s competitiveness in education on the global stage.

“Going forward, the government should let us have a permanent educational system that people will not come and change here and there.

“As we have our current education now, no government should be able to change, so we can have a stable educational policy for a long time,” Madam Obuobisa-Darko said.

She said the 67th Idependence Anniversary of Ghana required some stock taking of what the country had achieved and looking into the future with renewed hope.

