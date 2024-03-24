2024 Elections: NDC’s 24-hour economy is game changer-Sosu

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 24, GNA – The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) “24-hour economy” will be the game changer in the 2024 General Election, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, Madina Member of Parliament, has said.

Mr. Sosu has, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to turn things around.

The Madina MP said the government was the largest employer and that with the 24-hour economy, workers would work in a three-shift system, towards the creation of more decent jobs.

He said this when he visited the Berean Assemblies of God Church at Manet, Ogbojo near Madina.

The 24-hour economy is an economic model whereby the whole or part of the architecture or infrastructure of the economy adjusts to support 24-hour operations of businesses, factories, government services, restaurants, shops, healthcare delivery, banking and other services throughout the day and night.

The MP and Lawyer noted that in the year 2022, the unemployment rate was at 13.7 per cent and in the year 2023, it was over 14 per cent.

“This year, we do not know what the unemployment situation would be like.”

Mr Sosu told the congregation that he had put in place some interventions, including scholarships for young people to continue their education and a job Centre to train people in vocation.

According to him, over 7,000 people had benefitted from the Madina Job Centre.

Mr Sosu recounted the various roles he had played in criminalising the accusation of witchcraft and the abolition of death penalty in the country.

He said he was also working tirelessly to ensure that taxes were removed on sanitary pads, and for women and men to enjoy maternity and paternity leave.

He said maternity leave would help women to breastfeed their babies with breast milk.

“Studies have shown that exclusive breastfeeding enables children to develop special and unique intellect and special bond between mothers and their babies.”

He urged the Church to pray for him and the NDC as the country prepared for elections in December.

Rev. David Ampadu Berkoh, the Head Pastor of Berean Assemblies of God Church tasked the MP to ensure that roads within the Church area received facelift.

Rev Berkoh led the entire congregation to pray for the MP and the country.

GNA

