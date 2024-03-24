PPP opens nominations for presidential primaries April 1

Remy Paa Kow Edmundson

By Edward Acquah

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will open nominations for its presidential primaries from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

A statement signed by Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, National Secretary, PPP, said the decision was arrived at the Party’s National Committee meeting held on March 7, 2024.

The Party said members who were interested in representing the PPP in the 2024 presidential elections could access the nomination forms at the National Secretary’s Office at the Party’s Headquarters.

The PPP said it had slashed the filing fees for female candidates and persons with disabilities by 50 per cent.

The Party said interested candidates must demonstrate their ability to mobilise resources to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the Party.

“The Progressive People’s Party commits to undertake a free, fair and transparent Presidential Primary election and urges all Party members to support this endeavour,” the statement said.

Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, the 2020 Presidential Candidate and 2016 running mate of the Party is reported to have declared her interest in contesting the flag bearership slot.

The Party earlier announced that it would be targeting not more than 10 parliamentary seats in constituencies that the PPP was confident of winning in the 2024 General Election.

In the 2020 elections, the Party fielded 19 parliamentary candidates but could not secure a seat in Parliament.

GNA

