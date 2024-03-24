Pay gap, gender stereotypes impeding women’s career progression

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, March 24, GNA – Malika Mene, a private legal practitioner, says the huge pay gap between men and women, and gender stereotypes often impede women’s career progression in many industries.

She said the situation where women were paid less than their male counterparts, although they had equal credentials and perform similar roles, soured their desire to reach the high point of their careers.

Gender stereotypes, she said, ranging from the perceived roles women could play in an organisation, also impeded women’s career progression in their respective industries.

She said this at the UMI Foundation “A Lady with Dream (ALWAD)”conference held in Accra.

“We expect women to be given their space so that they can progress in their careers. We have a situation where men are paid more than women, which can also impede their career progress. When we think about equality, we must also think about equality of opportunity; thus, we must erode gender stereotypes expecting women to act in a certain way in an organisation. Women must be given the opportunity to be on the frontlines like men,” she said.

Miss Mene added that mentoring young women at different educational levels could raise awareness and help prevent gender stereotypes.

She said the young women must be mentored to avert the challenge of stagnation in their respective careers.

Miss Ivy Heward-Mills, Director of the Centre for International Education at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), urged women to continuously add value to themselves.

She said the addition of value through the acquisition of additional skills and knowledge could give them an edge over their male counterparts.

Miss Marina Naa Odarley Lamptey, the Founder of the UMI Foundation, underscored the importance of the event.

She said the event offered participants an opportunity to network with potential mentors and mentees, business partners, and women interested in women’s advocacy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

