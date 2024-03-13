13th African Games: Senegal edge South Sudan in men’s football opener

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 7, GNA – Senegal’s Young Teranga Lions made a bright start in the men’s football competition at the 13th African Games as they beat South Sudan 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

A first-half strike by Sadio Lamine was enough to give Senegal all three points against the Bright Stars of South Sudan, who played very well but couldn’t grab at least a point.

The game started on a very cagey note, with both sides being physical in their approach in the quest to take the lead.

Lamine Sadio gave the Young Lions of Teranga the lead with a superb finish from close range after he curled the ball past South Sudan goalkeeper Godwill Sabio.

The South Sudanese started the second half on the front foot in search of an equaliser.

Paul Jawa Mara nearly struck parity for South Sudan, but his 30-yard shot skewed narrowly wide off the post.

The Senegalese, despite being on the back foot, were very solid in their defence as they curtailed most attacks from their South Sudanese counterparts.

Substitute Philip Yapete had a glorious opportunity to double the lead for the Senegalese but shockingly missed from five yards to the respite of the South Sudanese defence.

Despite the late surge of pressure from the South Sudanese, the Young Lions of Teranga held on to secure the points in a tough Group B.

GNA

