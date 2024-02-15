Zoomlion working to get Central Region an integrated recycling, compost plant

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Feb. 15, GNA – Preparations are underway for the Central Region to own an Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) for effective waste management.

The IRECOP, a medical waste treatment plant and landfill for residual waste management sited at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality, when completed, would receive solid, liquid and medical waste and have the capacity to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people.

Mr Thomas Korley, the Executive Director of Zoomlion Foundation, made this known at the launch of the fourth child sanitation diplomat’s campaign and project for improved sanitation in the country.

Ms Adwoa Gyakoa Appiah-Kubi, the child sanitation diplomat, said the project would be supported by World Vision Ghana, Ministry of Sanitation, Water and Natural Resources, Zoomlion Foundation, Ghana Education Service, GAMA SWP, and Kings Hall Media Limited.

The solid waste to be received across the region would also be processed into reusable materials such as compost for agriculture and its related purposes.

Mr Korley said Zoomlion was committed to ensuring good sanitation practices to enhance the wellbeing of the citizenry, hence the establisment of the plant to reduce waste to the barest minimum.

This will contribute to Ghana’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices.

The project, he noted, would also create job opportunities, generate revenue and serve as recycling centre for communities and learning centre for students.

Enhancing good sanitation practices was a collective effort by all stakeholders, Mr Korley said, and called on relevant departments and agencies to join hands in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He appealed to Ghanaians to embrace good sanitation practices for the health and wellbeing of all.

