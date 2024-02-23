Young motor rider crashed to death on Tarkwa-Takoradi highway 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Akyempim (W/R), Feb. 23, GNA – A young motor rider believed to be 22 years old, has been crashed to death at Akyempim on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway in the Western Region.

The deceased, identified as Bismark Ayariga, who was riding an unregistered Haojin motorbike died on the spot from severe head injuries due to impact of the accident.

A source from the police confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that on Tuesday February 20, 2024, at about 7:20 am, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at Tarkwa, received a distress call that an accident had occurred around the Mospaka Company Limited along the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway.

Personnel of the MTTD proceeded to the accident scene and found Ayariga laying in a pool of blood.

He said the horrific accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with registration number WR 368-20, an unregistered Haojin motorbike, and a tricycle.

The source said the driver of the Toyota Corolla car, Stracey Arthur-Ewusie, had gone to purchase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at a filling station opposite Mospaka Company Limited.

However, because a trailer truck transporting bags of cement from Takoradi towards Tarkwa, had parked at the entrance of the gas filling station, the driver of the Toyota Corolla did not have a clear view and in an attempt to join the main road crashed into the motorbike and a tricycle leading to the death of the victim.

The driver who escaped unhurt had since been granted bail to assist the police in their investigations, while the trailer driver would also be investigated for wrongful parking.

The accident vehicle and motorbike, both damaged, have also been impounded at the Tarkwa police station yard pending examination and testing, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Apinto Government hospital mortuary for preservation.

