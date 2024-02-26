Western Region: Plumbers educated on standards, customer relations

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai (W/R), Feb. 26, GNA – More than 100 plumbers operating in the Western Region have been educated on the use of quality plumbing materials and the need to ensure standardised practice to win customer satisfaction for long term sustainability of their jobs.

Mr Joshua Nyamavor, the President of the Ghana Plumbers Association, said learning about codes, calculations, sciences and graphics of plumbing works, be it industrial or domestic, was critical to efficient service delivery and sustenance of livelihoods.

He, therefore, advised them against using inferior products and maintain good communication skills with clients for congenial working relationships.

At a workshop for plumbers within the Western Region, Mr Nyamavor entreated them to also learn about emerging trends in the industry to improve activities to the clientele.

It was sponsored by DPS Pipes Ghana, dealers in quality and durable pipes.

Mr Puneet Gidweni, the Director, DPS Pipes, said it was important to introduce the plumbers to new technologies to enable them to satisfy clients.

The training would be done across major cities and towns within the 16 regions of Ghana as a refresher course for plumbers, he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

