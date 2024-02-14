Western Region MTN to collect 750 pints of blood on Vals Day 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effiakuma (W/R), Feb. 14, GNA – The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) is to collect some 750 pints of blood in three second-cycle institutions in the Western Region to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The blood donation exercise, under the MTN Ghana Foundation, dubbed: “Save A Life” had students from Takoradi Technical Institute, Fijai Senior High School and St. Mary’s Boys’ Senior High School helping the company to source blood to augment the stock at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Blood Bank, a referral centre in the region.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Regional Senior Manager of South West District of MTN, told the media that the gift of “blood” was a good gift anyone could give to humanity.

He said since the inception of the project in 2011, the MTN “Save a Life” Campaign, in partnership with some institutions, had yielded very positive results.

This year, MTN has set itself a target of 7,000 units of blood hinging on the 6240 pints collected last year, Mr Nyarko said.

MTN had made remarkable achievements, with over 26,000 pints of blood collected from the beginning of the exercise.

“These efforts have also earned us recognition as one of the highest corporate blood donors; a testament to the power of collective action in making a difference.”

Over the years, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been committed to supporting the development of sustainable social interventions across the country, at the core of which had been the focus on improving health standards and access to quality care.

“The Save a Life Campaign reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Ghana and shows that MTN is a brand that truly cares.”

Ms Mary Avormey of the Donor Care Unit, Effia Nkwanta Hospital Blood Bank, commended MTN for the initiative.

She was hopeful that the annual campaign would address critical gaps in blood supply and promote voluntary donation, thereby saving lives and reducing maternal mortality rates across the region.

She urged other corporate entities to support by donating refrigerators and other sponsorship packages for more outdoor activities to generate more blood for the Bank.

GNA

