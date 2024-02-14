GFA hails President Kufuor’s contribution in Sports development

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has showered praises on former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his role in development of football during his tenure of office.

The former President was instrumental in Ghana’s early football success, securing a place at the World Cup for the first time, heading Asante Kotoko and many other contributions.

President Okraku speaking at the unveiling of the J.A Kufuor Cup said “Our President played his part and indeed continue to play his part in developing our football.

“From the time before and the time he took leadership of Krobea Asante Kotoko to the time he took us to the mundial in 2006,” he noted.

He said the only way to appreciate the former President for his good works was to support his aim of raising funds for his foundation and also contributing to the growth of football.

The FA President announced that he together with some selected friends would purchase 5,000 tickets to the organisers, which would be distributed to football fans.

The J.A Kufuor Cup, scheduled to take place on Sunday February 18, 2024, between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC is part of the arrangements by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to raise funds and honour the profound legacy of the former President.

“The GFA is very supportive of this course, we have given our blessing and indeed we will be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday to fully support this special game,” he said.

Mr. Kurt Okraku called on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and rally behind the two teams who would battle each other at the football capital.

