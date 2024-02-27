We have enhanced peace, security—President Akufo-Addo 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.27, GNA—President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Government’s deliberate policy and planning have enhanced Ghana’s peace and security.

He said a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of security services had also bolstered the Government’s efforts to keep the country safe and secure.

“I am glad to be able to report that the entire territory that makes up our nation is safe, secure and under the control of the Government and people of Ghana,” he said.

The President said this on Tuesday whilst delivering the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) in Accra.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution mandates the President to deliver a message on the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition, wherein the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the Government’s agenda for the coming year, and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.

President Akufo-Addo said the threats of terrorism and violent extremism rapidly spreading southwards from the Sahel to coastal West Africa meant that Ghana could no longer take its territorial integrity for granted even though it had yet to record a terrorist attack.

He said the Government was paying diligent attention to such matters and had ensured a significant expansion of the Armed Forces and all the other security agencies.

“The accommodation and physical environment generally of the security agencies are being improved. We have quickened the pace of the retooling and equipping of the security agencies to ensure readiness towards the emerging security threats.”

“…We want our children and grandchildren to grow up in a safe atmosphere and the Ghana Police Service plays the lead role in this. Again, the Government has performed most creditably. They are much better equipped than they have ever been, and their increased visibility on the streets goes a long way to reassure the community.”

The President praised the exemplary efforts of the Police towards enhancing its image, marked by the dramatic facelift it had given to the frontage of the Police Headquarters on the Ring Road in Accra.

“It is beautiful, and I recommend it to all institutions and, indeed, households,” he added.

He said even though the Government was determined to do all it could to ensure there was security in every inch of Ghana’s territory, citizens should also help to create the needed atmosphere.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, appealed to all citizens to take the “See Something, Say Something” campaign of the Ministry of National Security very seriously.

GNA

