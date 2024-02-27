Dwamena-Aboagye appointed as Head of Office, Political Affairs, UN Mission in South Sudan 

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Feb 27, GNA-A Ghanaian diplomat, Mr Kwame Dwamena-Aboagye, who has worked with the United Nations for 17 years has been appointed as Head of Field Office, Political Affairs at the United Nations Mission for the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS), in Bentiu.

Mr Dwamena-Aboagye, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency from 1996 to 2001, joined the UN after his parliamentary career ended.

By the UNMISS appointment, he has been promoted to a director position.

With a background in Public Service and Local Government Administration, Mr Dwamena-Aboagye, who also once served as District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman from 1988 to 1997, has earned a reputation at UNMISS for his remarkable mediation, negotiation and diplomatic skills, which he had employed to avert and resolve a number of volatile and sensitive conflict situations in areas he had administered during his over 17 years career with the UN Missions in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Mr Dwamena-Aboagye holds a master’s degree in Conflictology from the University of Catalunya, Spain and a Post-graduate diploma in Armed Conflicts and Crisis Management from the same University.

He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Sunderland, UK, and a Master of Public Administration from GIMPA.

Having worked in various capacities in Ghana as a consultant, lecturer, trainer, and mediator with public and civil society institutions as well as the UN, Mr Dwamena-Aboagye employs his wide experience in community engagement and development to enhance the living conditions of local people and actively contributes to conflict management, peace, and security in South Sudan.

