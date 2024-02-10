Vfb Stuttgart U12 arrive in Ghana for training camp, CSR project

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA – VfB Stuttgart U12 football team has arrived in Ghana as part of their international training tour and to also undertake a CSR project.

The one-week training camp in Ghana would witness the young, talented footballers play a series of matches with some Ghanaian youth clubs.

The team that has set up its camping base in Kokrobite, Accra, would play their first match against Little Rock FC on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

They would also partake in a mini-tournament with teams from the Ga South Districts as part of their schedule.

The VfB Stuttgart U12 contingent would also meet with some local chiefs and embark on a trip to Cape Coast Castle on Monday.

The team will also commission their water tanks project at the Sankofa Centre and help children at the Kokrobite Learning Centre.

They also expected there to be a watch party for VfB Stuttgart’s Bundelisga encounter with Mainz 05 on Sunday.

GNA

