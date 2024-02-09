First Lady Commissions Akropong-Akuapem Library, trumpets its importance

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Akropong-Akuapem (ER), Feb 9, GNA – The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned a new ultra-modern library at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region for students and pupils in the area, and emphasized the importance of library in aiding the learning of children.

It is one of the 15 completed libraries so far built by her Rebecca Foundation with support from then various partners.

The library project aims to inculcate the habit of reading among school pupils by providing them with the right ambiance, adequate, interesting, and relevant reading materials to enrich their knowledge.

Mrs Akufo-Addo a library is not just a place that houses books, it is a place where children learn to explore and imagine a world beyond their own. In short, access to libraries promotes curiosity, innovation, and critical thinking.”

According to the first lady, libraries kept children glued to their books and away from unsupervised content on gadgets, adding that research had shown that most children, who have access to libraries read more and have better language skills and a broader literary taste.

Libraries instil desirable study habits in students. A library is truly integral to the teaching and learning processes. Pupils could carry out research and broaden their horizon beyond what is taught in the classroom, she said.

She said since a library was a unique resource for a happy and healthy childhood, every child must have access to one. “That is why the Rebecca Foundation, is focused on expanding the country’s inventory of libraries.

“That is why it is also important that we encourage our children to patronize this library. We must also teach them about responsible use of the resources provided,” she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is also the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, thanked the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III and the people of Akropong-Akuapem, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North Constituency, Mr Samuel Awuku and the Municipal Assembly for their tremendous support in completing the project successfully.

She encouraged the traditional leaders to work with the Municipal authorities, educators and parents, to ensure the shelves of the library were re-stocked and repairs and maintenance carried out on the computers and the building regularly.

She also urged the traditional leaders and elders in the area to encourage their wards to make proper use of the facility.

“I advise the children in this community and its environs to make good use of this facility since it will go a long way to help their future, “she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said “Learning to Read Reading to Learn” initiative, currently being rolled out was to support the Government to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG), which aims to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The Okuapemhene, was very grateful for the library and tasked the people of the area, especially the students, to make good use of the facility.

On his part, Mr Awuku, expressed gratitude of the entire Constituency and the Region to Mrs Akufo-Addo for the many good works done through her Foundation in supporting women and children in various parts of the country.

In 2018, Mrs Akufo-Addo decided to support government’s agenda to provide quality accessible education to Ghanaian children through her Rebecca Foundation and under its Learning to Read, Reading to Learn Initiative, have so far built 15 libraries in school clusters across the country.

The Foundation also introduced a television reading programme to encourage children to read more and apply learned concepts to their everyday lives.

GNA

