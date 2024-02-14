Val’s Day: Sunyani traders enjoy brisk business on Valentine’s eve

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 14, GNA – There was brisk business on the eve of Valentine’s Day in Sunyani as shoppers throng the Central Business District (CBD) of the Bono Regional capital to purchase varieties of gifts and other items.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey at the CBD Tuesday night revealed flourishing business in chocolates, toffees, underwear, panties, teddy bears and gift cards.

Around 2130 hours, shop owners along the shoulders of the principal streets in front of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and GCB Bank area had displayed their wares as several shoppers, mostly young adults, bargained.

Some of the traders told the GNA that demand for chocolates, red panties and underwear was encouraging, but that of teddy bears was poor.

Comparatively, the traders said this year’s sales were better than last year’s.

Madam Francisca Agyemang, a trader, attributed the poor demand for teddy bears partly to the high cost of the items, which sold between GHC200 and GHC500.

However, the small sizes ranged between GHC80 and GHC150.

Another trader, Joyce Anima, expressed surprise at the patronage of Val’s items as most of her customers purchased their gifts on Valentine’s eve.

“This time the demand for red panties, underwear and chocolate seems better. Some of the customers often asked for teddy bears, but the prices scare them from buying,”she stated.

Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14 and originated as a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine.

The day has become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of love where people care for and share with each other to strengthen their relationships.

