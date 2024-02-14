Church of Pentecost pastors, wives donate furniture to Asare Bediako SHS

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 14, GNA – Thirty-one pastors and their wives within the Obuasi Area of the Church of Pentecost have donated 200 pieces of desks to the Asare Bediako Senior High School in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The school, with a population of more than 1,500 students, had 600 desks, compelling two students to share mono desks – a situation that hampered effective academic work in the school.

It was against this background that the school management wrote to the Obuasi Area of the Church of Pentecost requesting more desks.

The church, in response, solicited funds from the 31 pastors and their wives to procure 200 pieces of desks to help mitigate the impact of inadequate furniture in the school.

Prophet David Kankam Beditor, Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, at a brief ceremony to present the desks, said he decided to follow up on the request of the school after spotting it in the handover notes of his predecessor, Apostle William Boakye Agyarko.

He commended the 30 other pastors in the Obuasi Area and their wives for donating generously towards procuring the desks.

He advised the teachers to double their efforts in delivering quality education even in the face of challenges, while admonishing the students to handle the desk with care.

Dr. Emmanuel Asiedu, the Headmaster of the school, who received the desks, thanked the Church of Pentecost for coming to the aid of the school, describing the donation as a timely intervention.

He, however, called on other benevolent groups and institutions to also support the school to address its numerous challenges.

Established in 1993, the school also does not have a proper toilet facility with the only available facility in a deplorable state.

The school again has no dormitory facility for girls, forcing them to be accommodated in rented apartments.

