Valentine’s Day: Chocolate lovers flood COCOBOD 

By Edward Dankwah/Delphina Addo-Dankyi

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Scores of people, young and old, Wednesday thronged the premises of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to purchase chocolates and cocoa in commemoration of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, also known in Ghana as Chocolate Day.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Agyemang Ansong, Sales and Marketing Manager, Cocoa Processing Company, said he was overwhelmed by the number of people who purchased chocolates and cocoa products from the Company by midday.

He said the high patronage of chocolate and cocoa products was because most of the youth wanted to take part in the celebration, and that despite the hikes in the prices, they met the surprise needs of lovers.

“You realise that everybody wants to be part of the celebration, so either people try to save ahead of the celebration to show love to their lovers, or they go deep into their savings to purchase something for their loved ones,” he said.

The Marketing Manager said some patronised chocolates and other cocoa products because of the nutritional benefits.

He urged women to make bold steps to also surprise their partners in the month, as it was not a month only for men to show love.

Mr Benjamin Larweh, Deputy Public Affairs Manager, Ghana Cocoa Board, said the National Chocolate Week Celebration was one of the celebrations that brought Ghanaians together despite political or religious affiliations and status.

He added that it was also a means to promote cohesion among the populace, encouraging Ghanaians to use chocolate as a gift of choice on special occasions.

Mr Larweh said: “Cocoa reduces blood pressure, helps fight diabetes, reduces stress, ability to improve blood circulation, ability to minimise menstrual pains, among others.”

Mr Oppong Kakari, a buyer, said, “The atmosphere has been set for us to show love to our partners and loved ones, last year I could not take part in the celebration, but this year I decided to fully participate in it.”

He added that the celebration was no longer a day’s event, hence the need for all and sundry to “step out there” to purchase cocoa products for their loved ones.

Valentine’s Day, also known as the feast of Saint Valentine, is marked on the 14th day of the second month of every year.

As part of the celebration, celebrants wear red clothes as a symbol of love and in Ghana, it is also known as the National Chocolate Day to promote the patronage of the Ghanaian product.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

