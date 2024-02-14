KK Fosu drops new Highlife Valentine Special “Dat Girl Boatemaa” 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Ghanaian Highlife star Kwame Kaakyire Fosu has dropped another groundbreaking Highlife special titled “Dat Girl Boatemaa”.

On the occasion of his 43rd birthday on February 14, KK Fosu has delivered another stunning Highlife rendition to music lovers on Valentine’s Day.

According to KK Fosu, the new song is just to reignite Highlife vibes and also celebrate love on this special Valentine’s Day.

“Today is my birthday, and it is a special day for all lovers, so I thought it wise to release something special for them. Highlife is something I hold in high esteem, and we ought to reignite the love for it,” KK Fosu said.

He also revealed that he plans to make a series of donations to the needy in society as part of the birthday celebrations.

KK Fosu has graced the music scene for more than two decades and is considered one of the finest singers to emerge from Ghana.

