U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, (Xinhua/GNA) — The United States announced over 500 new sanctions against Russia on Friday, the eve of the second anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, that the sanctions were also imposed in light of Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny’s death at a penal colony in the Arctic region in Russia. Washington claimed that the Russian government was responsible.

“These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents,” Biden said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

