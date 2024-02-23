Ukraine, Denmark sign deal on security cooperation, long-term support

KIEV, Feb. 24, (Xinhua/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on Friday signed a 10-year agreement on security cooperation between the two countries, said the Ukrainian presidential press service.

Under the pact inked in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, Denmark will provide 8.5 billion euros (about 9.2 billion U.S. dollars) in military and civilian assistance for Ukraine between 2023 and 2028, including 1.8 billion euros (1.95 billion dollars) in military support in 2024.

In particular, Denmark will support efforts to build and strengthen Ukraine’s air force and air defense, including securing a holistic F-16 capacity, maritime security, demining and drone technologies, and defense industrial base development.

Denmark is the first non-Group of Seven country to sign such a pact with Ukraine. Enditem

Ukraine to export goods via new Danube routes

KIEV, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — Ukraine plans to export its goods via new routes along the Danube River due to blockade of cargo transportation on the border with Poland, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Thursday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The first container loaded with Ukrainian goods will be transported along an alternative Danube route to the Romanian port of Constanta in the coming days, Kubrakov said.

Besides, Ukraine plans to start the delivery of goods bypassing Poland via the Danube to the ports of Germany and Austria, he added.

Polish farmers have been protesting on the border against low-cost grain imports from Ukraine to the European Union since February. The protest has disrupted the passage of cargo trucks across the border. Enditem

