Training on monitoring agric trade within ECOWAS takes off 

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – A training session to assess and track the performance of agricultural trade by ECOWAS member states has taken off in Abuja, Nigeria.

Three experts from each member State are attending the workshop and would in turn implement the knowledge acquired in their home countries.

The Training of Trainers, under the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP), would among other things, focus on data collection, validation and reporting tools for the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade and Markets (EATM).

Ghana is being represented by Allswell Emmanuel Okai (FSRP); Faisal Mukaila (PPMED-MoFA) and Mary Opoku Mintah (MOTI).

The programme, being implemented in Ghana by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture aims to “strengthen regional food system risk management; improve the sustainability of the productive base in targeted areas, and to develop regional agricultural markets”.

Experts would duplicate the training at the national level for national EATM teams and other technical team members.

The session is being organised in a hybrid format to facilitate online participation.

GNA

