Ghana urged to prioritise maternal mental health to control post-partum depression

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 20, GNA – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Ghana to prioritise maternal mental health to improve the well-being of pregnant women with such unstable health conditions.

It said this would help control post-partum depression stress and anxiety that worsened the conditions of pregnant women after delivery.

Dr Joana Ansong, the Team Lead for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Risk Factors, WHO Ghana, gave the advice at the opening session of a dissemination meeting for the maternal mental health situational analysis in Ghana.

The meeting was organised by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with support from its partners, including the WHO and UKAID for the middle zone, with participants comprising health professionals from the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono East, Bono and Western North regions.

Dr Ansong said global evidence suggested that cases of post-partum depression, anxiety and stress remained high and estimated between eight and 18 per cent.

In Ghana’s context, findings from various studies had shown a similar trend, hence the need for the Government to put premium on maternal mental health and improve the well-being of women and girls, she said.

However, she commended the Ministry of Health, GHS, Mental Health Authority and civil society organisations for their commitment towards improving maternal mental health in the country.

She emphasised the commitment of the WHO and its partners to support Ghana in developing realistic interventions to improve the well-being of pregnant women and girls with disability.

Dr Kwabena Kumi, a Deputy Director for Clinical Care at the Bono Regional Directorate of Health, expressed appreciation to the WHO and hoped the meeting would introduce appropriate measures to improve maternal mental health in the region.

The meeting is expected to integrate routine assessment of the mental status of pregnant women in preconception care, Ante-natal Care and post-partum interventions, he said.

Mr Kumi entreated the media to support the GHS by enhancing their roles as ambassadors in local communities.

GNA

