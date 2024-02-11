Togbe Afede invited to Harvard’s Africa Development Conference 2024

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, has been invited to be a “distinguished panelist” at thus year’s Harvard’s Africa Development Conference (ADC), set to take place on the 12th and 13th of April 2024 at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.



The ADC stands as the premier global platform for meaningful discourse on Africa’s development and facilitates crucial conversations that shape the continent’s future.



Heads of state and influential figures, such as William Ruto, Kenyan President, Paul Kagame, Rwandan President, João Lourenço, Angolan President, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Former Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer, Tidjane Thiam, are set to come together to share progressive policies, fostering partnerships for Africa’s development.



The 2024 ADC is on the theme: “Africa Delivers: Pragmatic Paths to Prosperity” spotlights the continent’s progress and potential amid global challenges, spanning vital sectors such as law, governance, international relations, economics, business, technology, environment, security, health, education, media, and arts.



The organizers are excited about the inclusion of a panel devoted to trading in and with Africa, a realm in which they believe Togbe Afed’s wealth of knowledge and expertise was invaluable.



The panel will explore the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its implications for the future of trade in Africa, and discuss how it can strategically address energy supply and transportation infrastructure challenges.



As the Executive Chairman of World Trade Centre Accra, and a member of the Board of the World Trade Centres Association, New York, the organizers believe Togbe’s “deep engagement in the field of trade and commerce” makes him an ideal panelist, and that, his leadership and contributions to the establishment of companies demonstrated his expertise in finance, economics, corporate advisory, and infrastructure development—all of which are crucial aspects of trade in Africa”.



The ADC organizers expressed their belief that Togbe Afrde’s insights would greatly enrich the discussion on the transformative potential of AfCFTA and sustainable trade partnerships and contribute to the collective dialogue on Africa’s development journey.



This assembly of prominent personalities highlights the event’s significance as a platform for dialogue and collaboration on practical solutions to propel the continent towards sustainable development, and underscores the importance of leveraging African leaders’ knowledge and experience in this regard.



Thus, the invitation of Togbe Afede XIV, who had been a participant at Harvard’s Annual Global Empowerment Meetings, not only honors his contributions to economic development in Africa but also provides a forum for him to share his vision for the continent and his insights into strategic approaches for overcoming infrastructure deficits and ensuring energy security.



The Harvard Africa Development Conference 2024 is poised to be a landmark event, offering actionable insights, and fostering partnerships that will be instrumental in unlocking Africa’s economic potential.



GNA

